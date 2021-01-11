Why Shares of Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Are Going Crazy

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) is 8.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $11.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.42% off the consensus price target high of $18.48 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -179.61% lower than the price target low of $5.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.63, the stock is 26.20% and 36.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 14.37% at the moment leaves the stock 87.96% off its SMA200. TTM registered 2.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a 9.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.37%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.06. Distance from 52-week low is 298.84% and 11.44% from its 52-week high.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tata Motors Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Tata Motors Limited (TTM), with institutional investors hold 5.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 719.49M, and float is at 411.39M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 5.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 3.26 million shares valued at $29.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.63% of the TTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 2.26 million shares valued at $20.56 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.25 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $20.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $19.93 million.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.