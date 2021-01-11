Will Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 6.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.07 and a high of $156.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $155.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.92% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -11.96% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $156.74, the stock is 8.17% and 13.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 30.86% off its SMA200. ADI registered 29.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.25%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 15900 employees, a market worth around $57.50B and $5.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.76 and Fwd P/E is 24.67. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.22% and 0.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $1.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

1,351 institutions hold shares in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 369.28M, and float is at 368.31M with Short Float at 7.63%. Institutions hold 94.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.09 million shares valued at $3.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the ADI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.76 million shares valued at $3.59 billion to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 26.04 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $3.04 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 15.14 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pietkiewicz Steve, the company’s SVP, Power Products. SEC filings show that Pietkiewicz Steve sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $150.85 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30312.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that CHAMPY JAMES (Director) sold a total of 1,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39878.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, CHAMPY JAMES (Director) disposed off 1,667 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 9,968 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 52.20% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 42.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.43% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.51.