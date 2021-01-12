A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) is 23.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.39 and a high of $27.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The INOV stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51%.

Currently trading at $22.44, the stock is 18.26% and 17.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 7.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.26% off its SMA200. INOV registered 17.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.19.

The stock witnessed a 16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.37%, and is 21.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) has around 2371 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $651.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 575.38 and Fwd P/E is 30.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.59% and -19.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Analyst Forecasts

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $184.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 72.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.72M, and float is at 73.54M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 69.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.21 million shares valued at $190.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the INOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.08 million shares valued at $160.69 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.63 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $96.04 million, while Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $77.68 million.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boldt Jonathan R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boldt Jonathan R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $19.08 per share for a total of $47700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Boldt Jonathan R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $19.12 per share for $47800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the INOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Boldt Jonathan R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.48 for $48700.0. The insider now directly holds 284,405 shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV).

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is -1.78% lower over the past 12 months. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -37.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.94% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.45.