AMMO Inc. (POWW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is 26.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 39.16% and 70.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 18.59% at the moment leaves the stock 106.54% off its SMA200. POWW registered 254.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a 12.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.56%, and is 21.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $261.58M and $29.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 394.50% and 15.54% from its 52-week high.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $12.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in AMMO Inc. (POWW), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.43% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.79M, and float is at 46.88M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 4425.0 shares valued at $11151.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the POWW Shares outstanding.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.