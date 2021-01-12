ArcelorMittal (MT) turns bearish with loss of -0.69 points

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is 8.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $23.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.9% off the consensus price target high of $39.35 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -71.12% lower than the price target low of $14.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.83, the stock is 7.73% and 29.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 85.95% off its SMA200. MT registered 47.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.97.

The stock witnessed a 17.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.42%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

ArcelorMittal (MT) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $28.25B and $54.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.95% and -3.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

ArcelorMittal (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal (MT) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $14.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in ArcelorMittal (MT), with institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 641.18M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 4.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.07 million shares valued at $106.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73% of the MT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 4.21 million shares valued at $55.72 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.94 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $38.95 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $36.81 million.

ArcelorMittal (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 105.44% up over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is 9.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.89% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.