Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is 7.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.10 and a high of $124.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $107.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.29% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -45.36% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.57, the stock is 4.82% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.07% off its SMA200. BBY registered 20.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.17.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 125000 employees, a market worth around $27.89B and $45.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.42 and Fwd P/E is 14.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.62% and -13.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.80%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.39 with sales reaching $17.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

1,123 institutions hold shares in Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), with 29.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.40% while institutional investors hold 91.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.80M, and float is at 229.32M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 80.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.89 million shares valued at $3.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the BBY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.78 million shares valued at $2.09 billion to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 12.43 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $1.38 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 11.76 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bilunas Matthew M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bilunas Matthew M sold 4,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $115.85 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21288.0 shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 09 that SCHULZE RICHARD M (10% Owner) sold a total of 436,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 09 and was made at $116.30 per share for $50.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, SCHULZE RICHARD M (10% Owner) disposed off 62,975 shares at an average price of $115.09 for $7.25 million. The insider now directly holds 612,348 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is 205.22% higher over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 70.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.86% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.