Biogen Inc. (BIIB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 9.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $223.25 and a high of $374.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $252.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.98% off its average median price target of $269.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.55% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -52.87% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.52, the stock is 8.33% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 5.93% at the moment leaves the stock -4.11% off its SMA200. BIIB registered -9.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $245.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $268.04.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.76%, and is 10.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $40.82B and $14.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.86 and Fwd P/E is 10.66. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.83% and -28.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.89 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.60% in year-over-year returns.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

1,515 institutions hold shares in Biogen Inc. (BIIB), with 961.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 88.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.90M, and float is at 152.92M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 87.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 15.7 million shares valued at $4.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the BIIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.46 million shares valued at $4.1 billion to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.35 million shares representing 8.02% and valued at over $3.5 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 7.52 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vounatsos Michel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Vounatsos Michel bought 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $241.31 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34810.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Sandrock Alfred (EVP, Research & Development) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $350.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13066.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, SHERWIN STEPHEN A (Director) disposed off 2,434 shares at an average price of $295.22 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 14,353 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 94.25% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -6.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.