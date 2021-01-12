Biomerica Inc. (BMRA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BMRA Stock Is Going Next

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) is 3.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 20.56% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing 23.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.34% off its SMA200. BMRA registered 71.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.09.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.52%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $61.99M and $6.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.90. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.78% and -72.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $2.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.40% year-over-year.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.95% while institutional investors hold 26.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.75M, and float is at 9.64M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 21.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.62 million shares valued at $4.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the BMRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 0.5 million shares valued at $3.45 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 1.76% and valued at over $1.43 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 96620.0 with a market value of $0.67 million.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coste Catherine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coste Catherine bought 9,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $49595.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9100.0 shares.

Biomerica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Sirgo Mark A (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $8.11 per share for $40532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8700.0 shares of the BMRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Sirgo Mark A (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $40346.0. The insider now directly holds 13,700 shares of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA).

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 89.90% up over the past 12 months. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is 46.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.06% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.84.