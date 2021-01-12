Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:BDR Stock Is Going Next

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) is 3.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 8.15% and 15.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 8.73% at the moment leaves the stock 57.02% off its SMA200. BDR registered 98.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0018.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.10%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $14.89M and $17.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.53% and -63.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Analyst Forecasts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), with 6.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.77% while institutional investors hold 48.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.77M, and float is at 3.77M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 18.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the BDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $88912.0 to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 55897.0 shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $45841.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 35934.0 with a market value of $29469.0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PALLE ROBERT J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PALLE ROBERT J JR sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that PALLE ROBERT J JR (Director) sold a total of 40,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $1.30 per share for $52068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.49 million shares of the BDR stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 2.88% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -12.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.81% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 43570.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.