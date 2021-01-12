Euronav NV (EURN) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.0% Upside

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $13.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $11.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 2.19% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -5.51% at the moment leaves the stock -8.39% off its SMA200. EURN registered -32.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.79%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 2910 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.62 and Fwd P/E is 49.41. Distance from 52-week low is 16.59% and -36.41% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $136.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.60% in year-over-year returns.

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Euronav NV (EURN), with 22.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.10% while institutional investors hold 45.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.68M, and float is at 182.40M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 40.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.99 million shares valued at $105.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.45% of the EURN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd with 11.29 million shares valued at $99.7 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.9 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $52.12 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $56.78 million.