FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) on Track to Reach $10.00 in a Year

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) is 37.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 23.33% and 31.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 11.46% at the moment leaves the stock -25.07% off its SMA200. HUGE registered -69.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5198.

The stock witnessed a 25.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.74%, and is 29.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.19% and -84.71% from its 52-week high.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FSD Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021..

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), with 2.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.70% while institutional investors hold 0.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.16M, and float is at 16.09M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 64300.0 shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the HUGE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 43100.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10509.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $26797.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 10014.0 with a market value of $25535.0.