Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) – The -25.8% Downside Potential Remains

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is 58.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNLN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -57.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is 43.64% and 68.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 20.27% at the moment leaves the stock 103.04% off its SMA200. GNLN registered 116.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.25.

The stock witnessed a 66.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.58%, and is 44.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.94% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $87.43M and $139.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 517.64% and 5.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.80%).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $36.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -388.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), with 90.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 36.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.80M, and float is at 12.59M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 36.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.6 million shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the GNLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.04 million to account for 3.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $1.02 million, while Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $0.91 million.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LoCascio Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LoCascio Aaron sold 40,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25175.0 shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Schoenfeld Adam (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $4.08 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8900.0 shares of the GNLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, LoCascio Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,700 shares at an average price of $2.74 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 65,875 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN).