Here are the top Institutional holders of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is -11.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $17.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.74, the stock is -5.84% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. ANGI registered 29.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.66.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is -11.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 733.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.34% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $352.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), with 4.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 115.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 497.50M, and float is at 77.22M with Short Float at 18.14%. Institutions hold 114.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.6 million shares valued at $73.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the ANGI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.19 million shares valued at $46.47 million to account for 5.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.64 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $40.42 million, while Durable Capital Partners LP holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $38.61 million.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hicks Bowman Angela R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Hanrahan Oisin (CPO) sold a total of 70,014 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $11.85 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Hicks Bowman Angela R. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 328,606 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading -7.48% down over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 6.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.