Here are the top Institutional holders of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) shares

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) is -3.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 6.41% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.50% off its SMA200. PLIN registered -76.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9660.

The stock witnessed a 20.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.55%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $26.51M and $110.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.35% and -79.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.30% this year.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN), with 13.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.57% while institutional investors hold 1.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.77M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 0.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 73848.0 shares valued at $50962.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the PLIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72500.0 shares valued at $50032.0 to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP which holds 18607.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $12840.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 14188.0 with a market value of $9791.0.