Here are the top Institutional holders of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is 9.43% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -7.67% at the moment leaves the stock 40.37% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 420.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.16.

The stock witnessed a 21.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 812.10% and -31.68% from its 52-week high.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with institutional investors hold 68.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.71M, and float is at 76.07M with Short Float at 12.85%. Institutions hold 68.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR Adviser, LLC with over 7.2 million shares valued at $102.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.15% of the TRIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.16 million shares valued at $87.57 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 5.74 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $81.51 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $78.16 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petrova Penka, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Petrova Penka sold 2,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $39843.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Uger Robert (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 3,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $14.75 per share for $53782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRIL stock.