Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -5.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $266.11 and a high of $442.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $342.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.45% off its average median price target of $421.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.78% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $368.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $336.10, the stock is -4.77% and -6.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. LMT registered -19.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $357.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $373.06.

The stock witnessed a -6.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.51%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $95.84B and $64.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 12.85. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.30% and -24.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.70%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.42 with sales reaching $16.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

2,208 institutions hold shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), with 209.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 77.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.30M, and float is at 237.25M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 77.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 42.23 million shares valued at $16.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the LMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.97 million shares valued at $8.42 billion to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.22 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $6.6 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 16.78 million with a market value of $6.43 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by St John Frank A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that St John Frank A sold 556 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $438.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1401.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Colan Brian P (VP & Controller) sold a total of 1,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $434.77 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Ambrose Richard F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 6,905 shares at an average price of $435.52 for $3.01 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) that is trading 32.97% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.75% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.