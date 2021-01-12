Here is a breakdown of the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) stock performance

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) is 9.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $31.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMNL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $5.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.67% off the consensus price target high of $28.11 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.18% higher than the price target low of $5.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is 5.77% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 10.07% at the moment leaves the stock -49.50% off its SMA200. LMNL registered -59.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $378.77k.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.84%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $133.61M and $2.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.23. Distance from 52-week low is 30.77% and -85.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-149.30%).

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.90% this year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), with 19.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.66% while institutional investors hold 20.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.59M, and float is at 9.50M with Short Float at 9.39%. Institutions hold 6.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.08 million shares valued at $34.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.05% of the LMNL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Atom Investors LP with 53033.0 shares valued at $0.59 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 14772.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 13293.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.