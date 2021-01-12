Here is a breakdown of the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) stock performance

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is 8.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 23.47% and 29.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 11.84% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200. RIBT registered -49.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5962.

The stock witnessed a 23.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.87%, and is 11.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $28.30M and $25.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.63% and -50.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $7.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.40% in year-over-year returns.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), with 2.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 45.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.82M, and float is at 39.28M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 43.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with over 10.65 million shares valued at $4.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.37% of the RIBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is DG Capital Management, LLC with 2.1 million shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 5.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bleichroeder LP which holds 1.7 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $0.5 million.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gendason Ari David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gendason Ari David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $2695.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

RiceBran Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Gendason Ari David (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.53 per share for $5303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RIBT stock.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 7.00% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 6.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.62% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.