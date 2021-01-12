Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) is -1.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HWM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.21, the stock is 3.24% and 16.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 60.73% off its SMA200. HWM registered 27.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.66.

The stock witnessed a 10.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.15%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has around 41700 employees, a market worth around $12.16B and $7.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.80 and Fwd P/E is 30.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.41% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.90% in year-over-year returns.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Top Institutional Holders

585 institutions hold shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 90.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 436.00M, and float is at 431.24M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 90.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 41.57 million shares valued at $694.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.59% of the HWM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.58 million shares valued at $678.52 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.52 million shares representing 8.65% and valued at over $627.37 million, while Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 31.77 million with a market value of $531.14 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.