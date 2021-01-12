iFresh Inc. (IFMK) turns bullish with gain of 0.06 points

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is 15.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFMK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 19.19% and 19.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 6.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.67% off its SMA200. IFMK registered 95.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8641.

The stock witnessed a 10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.96%, and is 13.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has around 276 employees, a market worth around $25.98M and $89.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.26% and -66.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.50%).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iFresh Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in iFresh Inc. (IFMK), with 19.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.83% while institutional investors hold 2.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.52M, and float is at 10.33M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 0.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $79855.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IFMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 46843.0 shares valued at $32223.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 38553.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $26520.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 20289.0 with a market value of $13956.0.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.