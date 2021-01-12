Is Guess’ Inc. (GES) a good stock to buy now?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 2.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $23.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -46.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.91, the stock is 20.11% and 41.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 6.96% at the moment leaves the stock 102.78% off its SMA200. GES registered 2.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.95.

The stock witnessed a 21.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.53%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $2.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 584.34% and 3.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $659.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Guess’ Inc. (GES), with 25.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.64% while institutional investors hold 113.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.79M, and float is at 38.40M with Short Float at 27.21%. Institutions hold 68.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.46 million shares valued at $109.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the GES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.69 million shares valued at $77.75 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.94 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $57.44 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $47.27 million.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALBERINI CARLOS, the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that ALBERINI CARLOS bought 83,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that ALBERINI CARLOS (CEO and Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $10.17 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GES stock.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -3.62% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -16.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.37% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.