Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) a good stock to buy now?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) is 7.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The NPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is 8.78% and 17.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 7.75% at the moment leaves the stock 21.62% off its SMA200. NPTN registered 12.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.56% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.27M.

The stock witnessed a 15.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.72%, and is 8.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has around 1690 employees, a market worth around $494.38M and $406.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.04% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $67.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.80% in year-over-year returns.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.20% while institutional investors hold 91.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.94M, and float is at 47.00M with Short Float at 5.93%. Institutions hold 85.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.52 million shares valued at $21.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the NPTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.31 million shares valued at $20.15 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 2.71 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $16.51 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $16.1 million.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenks Timothy Storrs, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Jenks Timothy Storrs sold 2,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $28948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that cheung Chiyue (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $9.55 per share for $53699.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, cheung Chiyue (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,667 shares at an average price of $8.87 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 2.88% up over the past 12 months. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is 60.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.