Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $55.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The JE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $7.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.13% higher than the price target low of $7.62 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 13.84% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 9.53% at the moment leaves the stock -50.02% off its SMA200. JE registered -90.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.09%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.80 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Distance from 52-week low is 26.46% and -90.26% from its 52-week high.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $873.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), with 4.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.79% while institutional investors hold 19.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 44.88M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 17.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PenderFund Capital Management Limited with over 2.91 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.05% of the JE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.51 million shares valued at $13.09 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Claret Asset Management Corp which holds 0.87 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $4.53 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $45.75 million.