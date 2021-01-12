Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) stock Surged by 1.14% yesterday

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.99 and a high of $367.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $349.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.58% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $315.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $353.85, the stock is 4.05% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. MA registered 14.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $340.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $328.41.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.52%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $348.78B and $15.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.31 and Fwd P/E is 42.99. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.93% and -3.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.60%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $4.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

3,053 institutions hold shares in Mastercard Incorporated (MA), with 114.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.51% while institutional investors hold 87.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 872.70M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 77.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.81 million shares valued at $24.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the MA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 67.05 million shares valued at $22.67 billion to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.13 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $12.22 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 35.71 million with a market value of $12.08 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mastercard Foundation, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mastercard Foundation sold 30,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $334.03 per share for a total of $10.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109.13 million shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold a total of 30,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $340.15 per share for $10.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 109.16 million shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 30,100 shares at an average price of $346.78 for $10.44 million. The insider now directly holds 109,186,013 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -25.21% down over the past 12 months. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 69.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.38% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.