MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) makes 10.64% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is 6.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is 6.72% and 12.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 45.19% off its SMA200. MTG registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.81% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.1M.

The stock witnessed a 8.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.64%, and is 10.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 724 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.30. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.68% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $300.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), with 5.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 96.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.60M, and float is at 333.16M with Short Float at 9.97%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.53 million shares valued at $297.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the MTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 27.39 million shares valued at $242.67 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 25.53 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $226.22 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 20.96 million with a market value of $185.68 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEHMAN MICHAEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEHMAN MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $8.49 per share for a total of $67901.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37989.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Kozlak Jodee A (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $7.09 per share for $35465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the MTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Sperber Julie K. (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,535 shares at an average price of $14.28 for $79012.0. The insider now directly holds 82,239 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) that is trading 19.35% up over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -10.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.