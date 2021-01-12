Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) is 16.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is 29.50% and 66.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock 252.78% off its SMA200. NMCI registered 159.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 505.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.35k.

The stock witnessed a 55.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 236.62%, and is 14.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 34.89. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 801.72% and 6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), with 11.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.73% while institutional investors hold 32.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.60M, and float is at 20.51M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 21.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mangrove Partners with over 3.31 million shares valued at $3.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the NMCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 2.23 million shares valued at $2.32 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Davenport & Company LLC/Va holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 78000.0 with a market value of $80893.0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 37,573 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.23 million shares.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, (10% Owner) sold a total of 27,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.26 million shares of the NMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, (10% Owner) disposed off 15,900 shares at an average price of $4.16 for $66109.0. The insider now directly holds 3,291,850 shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI).