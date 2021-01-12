New Big Money Means ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is 22.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZKIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is 24.75% and 50.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -7.58% at the moment leaves the stock 113.97% off its SMA200. ZKIN registered 91.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3481 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6246.

The stock witnessed a 54.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.43%, and is 18.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.68% over the week and 13.98% over the month.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $62.77M and $72.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.94% and -15.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), with 10.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.04% while institutional investors hold 6.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.56M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 2.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the ZKIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 35686.0 shares valued at $42823.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 13477.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $16172.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 11994.0 with a market value of $14392.0.