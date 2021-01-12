Overview of Three Hot Stocks: Net Element Inc. (NETE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares are -0.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.06% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 89.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 12.55% and 22.79% over the month.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -211.10% in the current quarter to -$0.21, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, down -3.10% from -$1.09 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 57 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 81,950 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,111 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), remained unchanged at $1.16 on Monday that brought its market cap to $103,435,350. It fluctuated between $1.16 and $1.29 during the day. The company has a total of 89,168,405 outstanding shares.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY), on the other hand, is trading around $36.54 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.40 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HMSY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $111.04 million. This represented 32.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $165.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $1.3 billion from $1.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $92.97 million, significantly lower than the $112.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $71.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at HMS Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 14,886 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,740 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 87.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HMS Holdings Corp. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.77 million shares worth more than $329.78 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.57 million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.