Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are 5.39% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.11% or $0.87 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 49.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 9.32% and 9.04% over the month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the CZR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CZR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.00. The forecasts give the Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $67.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.86% or -18.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -183.30% in the current quarter to -$1.8, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$9.17, up 75.10% from $1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.28 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

KORNSTEIN DON R, a Director at the company, sold 9,004 shares worth $0.66 million at $73.47 per share on Dec 15. The Director had earlier sold another 1,500 CZR shares valued at $0.12 million on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $77.25 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price plummeting 4.31%, at $1.11 on Tuesday and fluctuating between $1.11 and $1.18. Its market capitalization was $103,435,350. The stock has a total of 89,168,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), on the other hand, is trading around $15.78 with a market cap of $3.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VIAV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $138.4 million. This represented 51.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $284.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $1.82 billion from $1.78 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.5 million while total current assets were at $961.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $63.9 million, significantly higher than the $31.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $55.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Viavi Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 889,236 shares. Insider sales totaled 651,331 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.19M shares after the latest sales, with 38.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 226.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viavi Solutions Inc. having a total of 394 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $392.42 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.08 million and represent 10.46% of shares outstanding.