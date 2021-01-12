Positives for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) as stock gains in recent trading

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is 11.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.35 and a high of $85.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRUB stock was last observed hovering at around $77.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.08% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.05% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.73% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.44, the stock is 12.64% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 6.57% at the moment leaves the stock 25.03% off its SMA200. GRUB registered 47.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.07.

The stock witnessed a 23.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is 11.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has around 2714 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 166.55. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.89% and -3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grubhub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $510.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), with 307.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 110.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.50M, and float is at 91.96M with Short Float at 19.97%. Institutions hold 109.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 16.54 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.83% of the GRUB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.07 million shares valued at $583.79 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.63 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $552.1 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 5.36 million with a market value of $387.8 million.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Insider Activity

A total of 199 insider transactions have happened at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 93 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kucharski Brandt Walter, the company’s Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller. SEC filings show that Kucharski Brandt Walter sold 95 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $76.48 per share for a total of $7266.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Grubhub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Drucker Margo (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold a total of 198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $76.48 per share for $15143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4453.0 shares of the GRUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $74.66 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 52,738 shares of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -12.11% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.25% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.84.