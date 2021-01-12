RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 71.22% Upside

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is 7.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.77, the stock is -10.90% and -9.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -10.79% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. RDHL registered 43.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.29%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $333.16M and $44.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.19% and -31.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $26.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 983.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,537.10% in year-over-year returns.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), with 109.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 23.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.29M, and float is at 2.00M with Short Float at 97.81%. Institutions hold 23.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 2.11 million shares valued at $21.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the RDHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.88 million shares valued at $19.17 million to account for 5.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.38% and valued at over $9.1 million, while Creative Planning holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $8.18 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -6.92% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 26.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.49% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.88.