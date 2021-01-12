Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is 11.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.35 and a high of $86.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $86.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.91% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.22% off the consensus price target high of $91.28 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -27.23% lower than the price target low of $65.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.78, the stock is 8.35% and 20.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 40.68% off its SMA200. RIO registered 43.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.97.

The stock witnessed a 15.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.93%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $138.63B and $41.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.49. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.00% and -3.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto Group (RIO), with 64.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 8.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 12.13 million shares valued at $732.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.97% of the RIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 11.79 million shares valued at $712.24 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 9.23 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $557.21 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 5.44 million with a market value of $328.43 million.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 135.04% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.26% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.