Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is 13.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $38.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $17.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.38% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is 7.34% and 12.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.38% off its SMA200. STNG registered -64.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.86.

The stock witnessed a 5.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.55%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $676.14M and $999.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.78% and -67.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $156.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), with 11.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.34% while institutional investors hold 55.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.91M, and float is at 46.21M with Short Float at 12.97%. Institutions hold 44.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.78 million shares valued at $30.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.73% of the STNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.75 million shares valued at $30.47 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 1.13 million shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $12.55 million, while Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $11.07 million.