Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is 28.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $62.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.25% off the consensus price target high of $62.37 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.25% higher than the price target low of $62.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 20.40% and 12.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 22.82% at the moment leaves the stock 6.45% off its SMA200. SECO registered -58.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6212 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7211.

The stock witnessed a 11.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.25%, and is 29.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $205.60M and $880.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.85. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.28% and -59.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $241.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), with 2.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 22.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.65M, and float is at 22.42M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 22.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 4.18 million shares valued at $11.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the SECO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 3.68 million shares valued at $9.83 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Indus Capital Partners, LLC which holds 3.22 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $8.59 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is trading 25.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.35% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.