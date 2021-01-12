Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.59% Upside

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) is 14.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMTS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.59% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $3.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 18.21% and 35.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 14.46% at the moment leaves the stock 134.56% off its SMA200. SMTS registered 119.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 214.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1091 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9884.

The stock witnessed a 28.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.33%, and is 14.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has around 1445 employees, a market worth around $618.64M and $235.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.40 and Fwd P/E is 54.29. Distance from 52-week low is 744.44% and 6.15% from its 52-week high.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $38.23M over the same period..

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 64.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.80M, and float is at 75.71M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 63.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. with over 85.07 million shares valued at $125.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.25% of the SMTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is West Family Investments, Inc. with 1.66 million shares valued at $2.44 million to account for 1.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glenmede Trust Co NA which holds 0.89 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $1.31 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $1.29 million.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) that is trading 51.91% up over the past 12 months. Parsley Energy Inc. (PE&OLES) is -9.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -357.13% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 79540.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.