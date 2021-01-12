Things appear to be looking up for Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $84.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $58.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.65% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.74, the stock is -1.45% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. O registered -18.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.90.

The stock witnessed a -1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.29%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $20.67B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.45 and Fwd P/E is 41.34. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.21% and -29.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Realty Income Corporation (O) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realty Income Corporation (O) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $412.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Top Institutional Holders

1,057 institutions hold shares in Realty Income Corporation (O), with 568.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 75.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 350.99M, and float is at 350.27M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 75.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.3 million shares valued at $3.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the O Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 32.25 million shares valued at $1.96 billion to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 24.65 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $1.5 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 10.23 million with a market value of $621.5 million.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman A. Larry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chapman A. Larry sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $61.40 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9757.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -56.12% down over the past 12 months. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -0.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.8% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.