This Indicator Is Supporting Allot Ltd. (ALLT)

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) is 29.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALLT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.65, the stock is 24.00% and 31.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 30.61% off its SMA200. ALLT registered 48.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a 35.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.72%, and is 31.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $480.65M and $127.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 227.50. Distance from 52-week low is 111.96% and -6.70% from its 52-week high.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allot Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $38.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.20% in year-over-year returns.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Allot Ltd. (ALLT), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.35% while institutional investors hold 84.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.21M, and float is at 20.22M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 78.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lynrock Lake LP with over 6.94 million shares valued at $63.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.71% of the ALLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 2.26 million shares valued at $20.55 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 2.02 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $18.34 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $17.38 million.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Allot Ltd. (ALLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 6.52% up over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 288.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.77% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.