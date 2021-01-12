This Indicator Is Supporting Impinj Inc. (PI)

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is 30.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $46.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.78% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -82.33% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.70, the stock is 29.26% and 44.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 27.45% at the moment leaves the stock 92.66% off its SMA200. PI registered 92.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.99.

The stock witnessed a 35.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.73%, and is 32.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $143.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 376.89% and 17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impinj Inc. (PI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $27.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.00% in year-over-year returns.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in Impinj Inc. (PI), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.74% while institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.93M, and float is at 21.73M with Short Float at 12.13%. Institutions hold 89.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 4.4 million shares valued at $115.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.05% of the PI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. with 1.71 million shares valued at $45.17 million to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Toronado Partners, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $38.42 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $32.41 million.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 9,359 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $44.82 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $42.36 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 22,263 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading 72.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.71% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.03.