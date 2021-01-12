U.S. Indices Dropped On Monday, Correcting Last Week’s Highs

On Monday, January 11, after adjusting the highs following the outcome of the Friday session, the primary U.S. stock indexes finished the trading session in negative territory. The consideration of the impeachment of Donald Trump has put pressure on the markets. The US Democratic Party organized a vote yesterday in the House of Representatives to call for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to oust President Trump from office after a mob of his supporters burst into the Congressional building. However, owing to Republican Congressman Alex Mooney’s protests, consideration of the proposal was stalled until today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ‘blue chip’ measure decreased by 0.29 percent to 31,008.69 points at the end of the day, the S&P 500 stock market index decreased by 0.66 percent to 3,799.61 points, and the high-tech firms’ Nasdaq index dropped by 1.25 percent in price and finished at 12,036.43 points.

At the close of trade on the NYMEX, the rate of futures for light crude oil decreased by 0.17 percent and amounted to $52.16 per barrel. The price of gold futures went up by $0.10 to $1,850.85 per troy ounce, following the outcome of trade on COMEX. In exchange, the yield on ten-year Treasury bonds was 1.150 percent.

A well-formed session for pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly, which contributed 11.74 percent of its holdings to the announcement that its groundbreaking drug demonstrated a slower progression of signs in people at an early stage of Alzheimer’s disease during the studies.

The shares of the retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, which gained 7.01 percent at a price after the firm raised its financial results outlook for the fourth quarter, were among the trading favorites.

Meanwhile, at the end of the session, the quotes from military equipment provider Lockheed Martin, which are part of the “US Balanced” plan, as well as “Global, And the whole world is not enough” (available only to qualified investors) advanced by 0.47 percent.

Twitter shares were among the outsiders trading yesterday, which plummeted by 6.41 percent after the social network revealed the decision to indefinitely ban Donald Trump’s personal account.

The Boeing aircraft company’s market capitalization declined by 1.48 percent because the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air’s 737-500 aircraft crashed on Saturday, with 62 people on board.