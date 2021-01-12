What should you know before buying stock in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is 17.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.47% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -20.47% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is 25.06% and 56.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -9.86% at the moment leaves the stock 103.44% off its SMA200. LTRPA registered -28.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a 17.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 178.26%, and is 19.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $417.69M and $823.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 496.88% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), with 57.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 77.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 72.24M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 77.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.12 million shares valued at $8.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the LTRPA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Standard General L.P. with 4.95 million shares valued at $8.56 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 4.92 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $8.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $5.29 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CFO/SVP. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 10,271 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $25946.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1687.0 shares.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that WARGO J DAVID (Director) sold a total of 125,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $2.84 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 446.0 shares of the LTRPA stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 21.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.