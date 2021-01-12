Which institution holds the most shares in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.03 and a high of $95.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $69.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.19% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $68.73, the stock is -3.44% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -9.55% off its SMA200. ED registered -21.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.42.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.74%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 14890 employees, a market worth around $23.51B and $12.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.80% and -27.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $3.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

1,220 institutions hold shares in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), with 549.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 64.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.50M, and float is at 334.34M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 64.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.68 million shares valued at $2.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the ED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.86 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 22.69 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $1.77 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 8.36 million with a market value of $650.08 million.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by de la Bastide Lore, the company’s SVP, Utility Shared Services. SEC filings show that de la Bastide Lore bought 13 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $72.27 per share for a total of $931.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 721.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) bought a total of 39 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $72.27 per share for $2787.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 626.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, HOGLUND ROBERT N (SVP & CFO) acquired 152 shares at an average price of $72.27 for $11010.0. The insider now directly holds 42,450 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) that is trading -2.26% down over the past 12 months. Unitil Corporation (UTL) is -30.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.98% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.