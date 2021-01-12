Which institution holds the most shares in Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) is 27.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $15.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 66.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 12.17% and 25.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 13.11% at the moment leaves the stock -16.44% off its SMA200. NTEC registered -57.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.37% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.79k.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.22%, and is 21.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.64% over the week and 9.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -72.18% from its 52-week high.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), with 345.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.74% while institutional investors hold 23.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.95M, and float is at 3.51M with Short Float at 9.42%. Institutions hold 21.82% of the Float.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $0.29 per share for a total of $31900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.23 million shares.

Intec Pharma Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $0.32 per share for $25440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the NTEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 725,951 shares at an average price of $0.31 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,424,897 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC).

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 18.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.