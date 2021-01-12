Which Institutions Own Shares In Danaos Corporation (DAC)?

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) is 41.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -68.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -175.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is 44.57% and 94.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 10.19% at the moment leaves the stock 294.85% off its SMA200. DAC registered 225.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 772.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $965.11k.

The stock witnessed a 106.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 260.05%, and is 39.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) has around 1148 employees, a market worth around $616.50M and $452.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.86 and Fwd P/E is 3.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1111.20% and 7.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaos Corporation (DAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.22 with sales reaching $115.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Danaos Corporation (DAC), with 10.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.29% while institutional investors hold 50.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.57M, and float is at 11.39M with Short Float at 6.21%. Institutions hold 28.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NatWest Group plc with over 2.52 million shares valued at $18.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the DAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is No Street GP LP with 1.2 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RBF Capital, LLC which holds 1.13 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $8.32 million, while Lonestar Capital Management, LLC holds 1.91% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $3.47 million.