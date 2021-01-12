Which Institutions Own Shares In EHang Holdings Limited (EH)?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is 23.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $29.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $26.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $156.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.25% off the consensus price target high of $156.89 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.24% higher than the price target low of $156.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.41, the stock is 29.42% and 79.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 12.84% at the moment leaves the stock 147.44% off its SMA200. EH registered 95.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.85.

The stock witnessed a 31.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 182.03%, and is 22.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $27.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.08. Profit margin for the company is -29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.42% and 0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in EHang Holdings Limited (EH), with 684.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 1.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.80M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 1.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 13179.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the EH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 10492.0 shares valued at $83705.0 to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1598.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $12748.0, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 377.0 with a market value of $3007.0.