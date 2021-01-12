Which Institutions Own Shares In Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) is -19.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.98 and a high of $30.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYOV stock was last observed hovering at around $23.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.28, the stock is -10.33% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -6.27% at the moment leaves the stock 29.29% off its SMA200. MYOV registered 54.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.27.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.58%, and is -10.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $33.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 272.58% and -27.90% from its 52-week high.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $1.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), with 54.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.98% while institutional investors hold 86.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.74M, and float is at 32.78M with Short Float at 8.46%. Institutions hold 34.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 5.09 million shares valued at $71.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.62% of the MYOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.96 million shares valued at $55.69 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 3.47 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $48.82 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $30.82 million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KARBE FRANK, the company’s Principal Fin’l & Accounting. SEC filings show that KARBE FRANK sold 11,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Lang Matthew (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $25.41 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MYOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $26.00 for $52000.0. The insider now directly holds 136,048 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -16.62% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.29% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.