Who are the Institutional Holders in AC Immune SA (ACIU)?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) is 23.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACIU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $10.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.13 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -45.02% lower than the price target low of $4.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is 19.81% and 22.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 10.90% at the moment leaves the stock -1.29% off its SMA200. ACIU registered -31.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.66M.

The stock witnessed a 30.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.95%, and is 20.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $451.90M and $17.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.49% and -50.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AC Immune SA (ACIU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AC Immune SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -84.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.20% in year-over-year returns.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in AC Immune SA (ACIU), with 33.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.99% while institutional investors hold 56.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.93M, and float is at 37.91M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 9.82 million shares valued at $47.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the ACIU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 2.61 million shares valued at $12.76 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avidity Partners Management, LP which holds 1.55 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $7.56 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $4.88 million.

AC Immune SA (ACIU): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 18.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.