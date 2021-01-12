Who is the Top Investor In ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is 19.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The NDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 71.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 26.30% and 27.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 12.23% at the moment leaves the stock 22.61% off its SMA200. NDRA registered -50.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8172 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8272.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.84%, and is 12.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.26% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.61% and -51.63% from its 52-week high.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 2.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.89M, and float is at 22.67M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 2.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICM Asset Management, Inc. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the NDRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 97900.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $71613.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 63928.0 with a market value of $46763.0.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tokman Alexander Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tokman Alexander Y sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $9000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32857.0 shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 8,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $0.94 per share for $8207.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21580.0 shares of the NDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 11,269 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $10593.0. The insider now directly holds 30,311 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA).