Who is the Top Investor In Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is 16.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 16.16% and 18.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 10.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. BHAT registered -49.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89k.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.30%, and is 16.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $36.73M and $21.24M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.73. Distance from 52-week low is 64.87% and -56.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), with 22.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.75% while institutional investors hold 7.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.14M, and float is at 12.87M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 2.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.49 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the BHAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 47400.0 with a market value of $41773.0.