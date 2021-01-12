Why Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 26.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $48.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.11% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -76.45% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.70, the stock is 28.54% and 34.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 12.57% at the moment leaves the stock 99.70% off its SMA200. BOOT registered 19.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 192.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.21.

The stock witnessed a 30.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.10%, and is 30.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $804.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.80 and Fwd P/E is 29.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 581.20% and 11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $299.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), with 108.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 128.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.86M, and float is at 28.76M with Short Float at 11.27%. Institutions hold 127.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $117.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the BOOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.53 million shares valued at $99.46 million to account for 12.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.98 million shares representing 10.33% and valued at over $83.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $51.1 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conroy James Grant, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Conroy James Grant sold 26,935 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18929.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Hazen John (Chief Digital Officer) sold a total of 752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $42.25 per share for $31772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23327.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, BETTINELLI GREG (Director) disposed off 2,620 shares at an average price of $41.89 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,582 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading 12.47% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.8% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.11.