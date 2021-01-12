Why SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) is the topic of conversation today

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) is 37.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGOC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 61.66% and 71.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 31.79% at the moment leaves the stock 94.02% off its SMA200. SGOC registered 123.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0616.

The stock witnessed a 68.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.11%, and is 37.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.51% over the week and 28.06% over the month.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $151.90M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.78% and -52.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) Analyst Forecasts

SGOCO Group Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC), with 70.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.64% while institutional investors hold 0.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.34M, and float is at 51.11M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 0.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 13397.0 shares valued at $11521.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the SGOC Shares outstanding.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 15.32% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.6% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 98880.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.